GBP/USD Current price: 1.2852
- Labour leader Corbyn said it would support an election in December.
- GBP/USD consolidating monthly gains amid hopes the UK will avoid a hard-landing.
The GBP/USD pair is seeing some interesting intraday action, following Brexit-related headlines. The pair, however, held within familiar levels, as it traded so far between 1.2806 and 1.2873, now heading into the US opening at the upper end of the range. It recovered from the mentioned daily low after Jeremy Corbyn, opposition Labour´s leader, stated that his party would be supporting a snap election in December. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman later said that the PM will move the second reading of the early election bill to end the paralysis in Parliament and get Brexit done.
UK data released earlier today passed unnoticed, with Mortgage Approvals up to 65.919K in September, and monthly M4 Money Supply up by 0.7%, both beating the market’s expectations. Consumer Credit in the same month, however, missed the market’s forecast. The US session will bring September Pending Home Sales, foreseen up by 1.4%, and the CB Consumer Confidence Index, expected to have bounced to 128.2 from the previous 125.1. Still, the US will release the preliminary estimate of its Q3 Gross Domestic Product early Wednesday, while later in the day, the US Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy decision, which means that there are little chances that the dollar has a life of its own ahead of such first-tier events.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading mute a few pips above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, underpinned by hopes the UK will avoid a hard-landing. The short-term picture is neutral, as the pair has spent the last three days lifeless. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling with a mild-bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators rest directionless just above their midlines, reflecting the wait-and-see stance ahead of Brexit clarity. The pair bottomed at 1.2788 last week, with the bearish case then being stronger below it. The upside seems limited by selling interest aligned around 1.2880.
Support levels: 1.2810 1.2785 1.2750
Resistance levels: 1.2880 1.2920 1.2965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1100 as dollar suffers from trade war jitters
News indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November, have hurt the market’s sentiment, but also the greenback. EUR/USD at weekly highs above 1.1100.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as opposition backs December elections
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as Labour joins other political parties and backs elections in December. The US Dollar is on the back foot after the CB Consumer Confidence missed with 125.9 points.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA
The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to near three-month tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows on USD weakness, trades around $1,490
The XAU/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the European trading hours and fell to a fresh weekly low of $1,483.70.