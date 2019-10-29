GBP/USD Current price: 1.2852

Labour leader Corbyn said it would support an election in December.

GBP/USD consolidating monthly gains amid hopes the UK will avoid a hard-landing.

The GBP/USD pair is seeing some interesting intraday action, following Brexit-related headlines. The pair, however, held within familiar levels, as it traded so far between 1.2806 and 1.2873, now heading into the US opening at the upper end of the range. It recovered from the mentioned daily low after Jeremy Corbyn, opposition Labour´s leader, stated that his party would be supporting a snap election in December. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman later said that the PM will move the second reading of the early election bill to end the paralysis in Parliament and get Brexit done.

UK data released earlier today passed unnoticed, with Mortgage Approvals up to 65.919K in September, and monthly M4 Money Supply up by 0.7%, both beating the market’s expectations. Consumer Credit in the same month, however, missed the market’s forecast. The US session will bring September Pending Home Sales, foreseen up by 1.4%, and the CB Consumer Confidence Index, expected to have bounced to 128.2 from the previous 125.1. Still, the US will release the preliminary estimate of its Q3 Gross Domestic Product early Wednesday, while later in the day, the US Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy decision, which means that there are little chances that the dollar has a life of its own ahead of such first-tier events.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading mute a few pips above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, underpinned by hopes the UK will avoid a hard-landing. The short-term picture is neutral, as the pair has spent the last three days lifeless. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling with a mild-bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators rest directionless just above their midlines, reflecting the wait-and-see stance ahead of Brexit clarity. The pair bottomed at 1.2788 last week, with the bearish case then being stronger below it. The upside seems limited by selling interest aligned around 1.2880.

Support levels: 1.2810 1.2785 1.2750

Resistance levels: 1.2880 1.2920 1.2965