GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2896
- Brexit Party is considering pulling out of hundreds of seats to boost Tories.
- The House of Lords approved the first hurdle for PM Johnson’s Election Bill.
- GBP/USD at the upper end of its range, battling to extend rally beyond 1.2900.
The GBP/USD pair has remained in consolidative mode this Wednesday, advancing up 1.2907. The UK House of Commons voted in favor of a general election on December 12. Meanwhile, EU’s Chief Barnier said that the risk of a no.deal Brexit still exists, noting that it could happen at the end of January. Late in the US afternoon, reports made the rounds indicating that the Brexit Party is considering pulling out of hundreds of seats to boost Tories. Also, the House of Lords debated the General Election Bill, approving the first hurdle for PM Johnson’s early election bill, as expected. The latest headlines helped GBP/USD to bounce from the 1.2850 area back toward daily highs.
The pair ignored the market’s sentiment and upbeat US data, retreating just modestly from the mentioned high. The UK didn’t release any relevant data, and this Thursday, it will publish the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey for October, seen at -13 from the previous -12.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its recent range, battling to sustain gains above the 1.2900 level. The technical picture didn’t change much, with the pair developing above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, but unable to post solid gains beyond it. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has hell above a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators barely advanced within positive ground. The risk remains skewed to the downside, despite the lack of follow-through.
Support levels: 1.2850 1.2810 1.2785
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2965 1.3000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
