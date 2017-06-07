GBP/USD analysis: UK data to weigh more than US NFP

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2967

Broad dollar's weakness and comments from BOE´s Ian McCafferty sent the GBP/USD pair to its highest in three days, with the pair settling near a daily high of 1.2983. Investors preferred to sell the American currency ahead of US employment data, particularly after some minor reports released this Thursday came worse-than-expected, while McCafferty said that raising rates would not only be justified, but also "prudent." He was one of three members of the MPC that voted for a hike in the latest meeting, surprising little markets, but backing the Pound anyway. The UK will release industrial and manufacturing May figures this Friday, alongside with the same month trade balance, which may set the tone for the pair, ahead of the US employment report. After correcting down to 1.2892 this week, the pair is now poised to resume its advance, although gains beyond the critical 1.3000 threshold are still in doubt, as the pair has been unable to sustain gains beyond it this year, topping in May at 1.3047. In the short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price recovered after meeting buying interest around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily rally at 1.2925, while also setting above the 20 SMA that lost its bearish strength. In the same chart, technical indicators aim modestly higher, with the RSI at 59, but the Momentum still stuck around its mid-line.

Support levels: 1.2925 1.2890 1.2860

Resistance levels: 1.2995 1.345 1.3080

