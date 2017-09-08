GBP/USD analysis: UK data to bring definitions for Pound

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3008

The GBP/USD pair ended the day pretty much unchanged around the 1.3000 threshold, unable to hold on to its early gains, with the Pound unable to attract buying interest after the latest developments in the UK. On Brexit, both parts are still discussing citizens´ rights of UK nationals living in the EU and EU nationals living in Britain, and seem far from a deal, as the UK does not like EU's proposal that Britons living in the bloc after Brexit will only have the right to stay in the country where they are resident when Britain leaves. After a week of pretty much none UK data, this Thursday the kingdom will release June's industrial and manufacturing production, and trade balance figures, alongside with the July NSIER GDP estimate, this last seen unchanged at 0.3%. Generally softer-than-expected data will take its toll over the Pound, regardless dollar's strength/weakness. From a technical point of view, the risk remains towards the downside as the price was unable to advance beyond its 200 EMA, whilst the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope above it. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength, but within bearish territory, in line with further declines.

Support levels: 1.2965 1.2920 1.2880

Resistance levels: 1.3030 1.3060 1.2095

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD