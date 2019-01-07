GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2640
-
Manufacturing activity in the UK continued shrinking, PMI at its lowest since February 2013.
- USD strength on better market mood reinforced by US data.
The GBP/USD pair collapsed during European trading hours, to later extend its decline on dollar’s broad demand. The initial fall was triggered by the June Markit Manufacturing PMI, as according to the official report, the UK’s manufacturing sector “continued to feel the reverberations of the unwinding of earlier pre-Brexit stockpiling activity,” with the index declining for a third consecutive month to 48.0, its lowest level since February 2013. The pair attempted to recover ground, meeting buyers at around 1.2670 before better-than-expected US data send it further lower to 1.2631. This Tuesday attention will be on the UK Markit Construction PMI for June, foreseen at 49.2 vs. The previous 48.6. In the Brexit front, House of Commons speaker, John Bercow, rejected two amendments aimed at trying to block the next prime minister from taking the UK out of the European Union without a deal.
The GBP/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily low amid persistent dollar’s strength, and short-term technical readings favor additional declines as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair broke below all of its moving averages, which converge in a tight 15 pips’ range in the 1.2670/80 region, and as technical indicators head south within negative levels. The bearish potential will likely increase if the pair loses the 1.2600 level, with scope then to retest June’s low at 1.2505.
Support levels: 1.2665 1.2630 1.2590
Resistance levels: 1.2725 1.2760 1.2795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles in the 1.1280 region as dollar demand returned
The greenback ends Monday on a higher note, up against all of its major rivals amid upbeat local data. Safe-havens suffered from a better market mood. European currencies hit by poor local Markit Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD at the lower end of its daily range
The Pound weakened on the back of persistent political uncertainty and dismal manufacturing output, now trading against the dollar in the 1.2630 area.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
FX Flows Fueled by G20 Optimism
The G20 summit ended with a trade truce between the US and China. President Trump and President Xi agreed to restart talks with Trump promising to hold back additional tariffs and allow US companies to sell their equipment to Huawei.
Gold bulls sulking on the cease-fire outcome and dialled down Fed cut expectations
Global markets were in "wait-and-see" mode ahead of the weekend's trade headline bonanza, where top-tier trade delegations gathered around the highly anticipated Trump-Xi meeting that went down on Saturday, resulting in a widely expected "trade cease-fire".