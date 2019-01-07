GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2640

Manufacturing activity in the UK continued shrinking, PMI at its lowest since February 2013.

USD strength on better market mood reinforced by US data.

The GBP/USD pair collapsed during European trading hours, to later extend its decline on dollar’s broad demand. The initial fall was triggered by the June Markit Manufacturing PMI, as according to the official report, the UK’s manufacturing sector “continued to feel the reverberations of the unwinding of earlier pre-Brexit stockpiling activity,” with the index declining for a third consecutive month to 48.0, its lowest level since February 2013. The pair attempted to recover ground, meeting buyers at around 1.2670 before better-than-expected US data send it further lower to 1.2631. This Tuesday attention will be on the UK Markit Construction PMI for June, foreseen at 49.2 vs. The previous 48.6. In the Brexit front, House of Commons speaker, John Bercow, rejected two amendments aimed at trying to block the next prime minister from taking the UK out of the European Union without a deal.

The GBP/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily low amid persistent dollar’s strength, and short-term technical readings favor additional declines as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair broke below all of its moving averages, which converge in a tight 15 pips’ range in the 1.2670/80 region, and as technical indicators head south within negative levels. The bearish potential will likely increase if the pair loses the 1.2600 level, with scope then to retest June’s low at 1.2505.

Support levels: 1.2665 1.2630 1.2590

Resistance levels: 1.2725 1.2760 1.2795