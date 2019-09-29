GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2288

UK PM Johnson suggested he won’t ask for a delay, will try to avoid the law.

UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product seen up by 0.5% from a previous -0.2%.

GBP/USD could lose the 1.2200 threshold in the upcoming sessions.

The GBP/USD pair has continued to lose ground by the end of the week, ending it at 1.2288, just above a two-week low of 1.2270. The decline was triggered by comments from BOE’s Saunders, who said that the next monetary policy move could “quite plausible” be a rate cut amid the ongoing Brexit uncertainty, even if the kingdom avoids a hard-landing. The pair bounced as demand for the dollar eased but remained under pressure amid news indicating that UK PM Johnson is looking for a way around the Brexit delay law. Also, the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the EU was ready to negotiate on Brexit but added that the UK is yet to sent a serious proposal.

UK PM Johnson in the eye of the storm

During the weekend, the UK PM further hinted he is looking to bypass the law and that he has no intentions of asking for a delay in a televised interview, saying that the UK can still leave the Union on October 31. Furthermore, news agencies reported that the PM had been formally referred for potential investigation over misconduct in public office when he was mayor of London, over allegations about a conflict of interest. The Pound could remain under selling pressure even if a positive mood rules the weekly opening.

The UK will release this Monday its Q2 Gross Domestic Product, seen at 0.5% from the previous -0.2%. The kingdom will also release and August Money Supply. A better-than-expected GDP has little chances of giving Sterling a relevant boost.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has finished the week just above the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run measured between 1.1957 and 1.2581 at 1.2770, the immediate support. Technical readings in the daily chart suggest that the slide could continue during the upcoming days, as the pair has settled below all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA still advancing and around the 38.2% retracement of the same decline at 1.2340. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart head firmly lower, having entered negative ground for the first time in three weeks, reflecting strengthening selling interest. In the short-term and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside, as technical indicators have recovered from oversold levels but lost upward strength within negative levels, with the RSI having resumed its decline. The 20 SMA has crossed below the 100 SMA, both above the current level, while the 200 SMA hovers a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci support at 1.2770. A break below this last could result in the pair extending its decline below 1.2200.

Support levels: 1.2270 1.2225 1.2190

Resistance levels: 1.2340 1.2390 1.2430