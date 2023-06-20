Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBP/USD weekly, daily, and 4-hour charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears attack 0.6800 after PBOC's rate cut, RBA Minutes
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and is challenging 0.6800 after the PBOC cut the Loan Prime Rate by the expected 10 bps while the less hawkish RBA June meeting MInutes added to the weight on the Aussie. RBA-speak next in focus.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0925 as Fed vs ECB battle heats up
EUR/USD drops for the third consecutive day amid early Tuesday morning in Europe, refreshing intraday low near 1.0920. In doing so, the Euro pair justifies the failure to cross the 1.0970-60 area in the last week, as well as a three-day-old falling resistance line.
Gold: For how long will 100 DMA guard the XAU/USD downside? Premium
Gold price is consolidating in multi-day-day lows while hovering around the $1,950 level early Tuesday. Hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike expectations continue to provide legs to the United States Dollar (USD) recovery alongside the uptrend in the US Treasury bond yields.
Crypto.com rejects accusations of propriety trading, citing risk-neutral operations
Crypto.com has denied allegations that the exchange condones insider trading, citing a stern resolve to steer clear of controversial practices. The articulation comes after five people close to the matter, told Financial Times that the cryptocurrency platform had commissioned internal teams to engage in the crime.
All eyes on the BoE this week
It's been a quiet start to the week with stocks edging lower in light trade due to the US bank holiday. It feels like last week may have left us with more questions than answers in that the US inflation data was ok, not great, the Fed paused while forecasting multiple more hikes, and the ECB hiked while insisting more is to come.