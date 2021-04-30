GBP/USD

The British Pound traded sideways against the US Dollar on Thursday. The GBP/USD currency pair made about 35 pips or 0.25% move during Thursday's trading session.

The exchange rate could continue to trade sideways through the following trading session. A bounce from a support level formed by the 55– hour simple moving average at 1.3922 is likely to occur.

However, technical indicators suggest that bullish traders could pressure the currency exchange rate higher within this session.