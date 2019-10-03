GBP/USD analysis: Traders remain non-committal amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties

- Weaker incoming UK macro data keeps exerting some pressure amid Brexit uncertainties.
- The prevalent USD selling bias seemed to be the only factor helping limit deeper losses.
The GBP/USD pair continued with its two-way price action and lacked any firm directional bias on Wednesday. The pair met with some fresh supply and was being weighed down by some renewed US Dollar buying interest during the early part of Wednesday's trading action. The British Pound was further weighed down by the disappointing release of the UK construction PMI, which unexpectedly fell to 43.3 in September and recorded its second-fastest fall in over a decade. The Greenback stood firm after softer ADP report, showing that the US private-sector employers created 135K jobs in September as compared to 140K expected.
Weaker USD lends some support
However, the intraday USD uptick turned out to be short-lived amid a fresh leg of a freefall in the US Treasury bond yields and helped limit deeper losses for the major. Monday's dismal US ISM manufacturing PMI revived concerns about the global economic outlook and forced investors to start pricing in yet another interest rate cut by the Fed in October. This coupled with a selloff across global equity markets further drove flows towards traditional safe-haven assets, including the US government bond yields, which eventually weighed on the buck.
Meanwhile, the market reaction to the UK PM Boris Johnson's new Brexit proposals -which included plans to replace the Irish backstop - turned out to be rather muted. The fact that Johnson made his final offer to the European Union and reiterated that the UK would leave the EU without a deal, unless the bloc was willing to compromise, turned out to be one of the key factors that did little to impress traders or provide any impetus.
The pair held steady through the Asian session on Thursday, well within this week's familiar trading range, as market participants now look forward to the UK services PMI. This coupled with any fresh Brexit-related headlines might influence the GBP price dynamics. Later during the North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM non-manufacturing PMI - might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much except that the pair’s inability to capitalize on attempted recoveries support prospects for an extension of the recent pullback from two-month tops. However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the 1.2200 handle – a support marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.1958-1.2583 strong move up – before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Below the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.2170-65 horizontal zone, will set the stage for a slide towards testing sub-1.2100 levels.
On the flip side, the 1.2340-50 confluence region – comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart - might continue to cap the immediate upside and act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Sustained move beyond the said hurdle has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.2370-75 intermediate resistance towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round-figure mark.
