GBP/USD analysis: Tougher Brexit ahead as UK elections fires back on PM May

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2730

The GBP/USD pair plunged over 200 pips after the UK election's exit polls suggest the kingdom will end with a hung Parliament. The pair tumbled after the initial results showed that Conservatives are likely to get 314 seats, 12 short of majority, and down from current 330, whilst opposition Labor is now at 266 seats, up from previous 229 before the election. It's going to be a long night in the UK as the results are preliminary estimates, but the harm is done. Despite keeping the lead, this is a defeat for PM May ahead of Brexit negotiations, which will start on June 19th, as she was looking for popular support with this election, and clearly she didn't get it. If the final results confirm a hung parliament, PM May may have to resign. Technically speaking, and initial bounce after bottoming at 1.2706 was contained by selling interest at 1.2756, the lowest the pair traded ever since May called for the snap election, quite significantly bearish. In the 4 hours chart, the price has broken clearly below all of its moving averages, whilst technical indicators head south almost vertically after the large slide, entering oversold territory. 1.2705 is February 's high, the immediate support for the upcoming hours, and the level to surpass to confirm additional declines that can extend down to 1.2500 this Friday.

Support levels: 1.2705 1.2660 1.2620

Resistance levels: 1.2756 1.2800 1.2840

