GBP/USD analysis: tough Brexit negotiations to regain center stage

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2920

The GBP/USD pair recovered from a weekly low of 1.2863 achieved early London, as profit taking around the pair was exacerbated by a bearish breakout of the 1.2900 level late Monday. The pair changed course following the release of the UK April Markit manufacturing PMI, which rose to 57.3, its highest in three years, after printing 54.2 in March. On Wednesday, the UK will release its Construction PMI while the Services one will come on Thursday. Brexit is moving back to the front line, as PM Theresa May prepares to deal with the EU Commission, by stating she will be a "bloody difficult woman" during negotiations in response to Jean-Claude Juncker accusation of being "deluded" adding that is "more likely than not" that Brexit talks would fail. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair remains in a consolidative phase, with the price now hovering around a mildly bullish 20 SMA, and technical indicators holding directionless around their mid-lines. The bullish potential remains intact, although the pair needs now to break above the critical 1.3000 level to confirm a steeper recovery.

Support levels: 1.2880 1.2830 1.2795

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3010 1.3060

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD