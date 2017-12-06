GBP/USD analysis: to challenge 1.2500 on UK political woes

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2643

The GBP/USD pair fell at the beginning of the week, paring losses a few pips above the multi-month set last week at 1.2634, but with the Pound clearly undermined by political uncertainty in the UK. Domestic woes are coupling with the upcoming Brexit negotiation, set to begin next week, with PM May's still to form a government. Her defeat in the latest election has arose speculation that the UK may have to choose a softer Brexit, although PM Davis reaffirmed earlier today the current stance favoring a hard one. Fueling the ongoing uncertainty, a meeting in Brussels between EU Michel Barnier and UK Oliver Robbins ended up with the economies failing to agree on a start date for Brexit negotiations. The pair retains a strong negative momentum heading into the Asian opening, with lower lows still to be expected. Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators continue heading lower, despite being in oversold readings, whilst the 20 SMA accelerated its decline far above the current level and now below the 200 EMA, in line with the ongoing downward move.

Support levels: 1.2630 1.2590 1.12550

Resistance levels: 1.2660 1.2707 1.2760

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD