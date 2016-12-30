GBP/USD analysis: the year of the Brexit

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2228

The British Pound was probably the most benefited in the short term last week, as the GBP/USD pair spiked to 1.2387 on dollar's sudden sell off early Asia, settling at the end of the day at 1.2333. Still the pair closed the year 2,000 pips lower, and in the red for third year in a row. The sharp decline, fueled by the result of the Brexit referendum, will likely keep the Pound under pressure, as the proposed date to start the process of leaving the EU looms. In her New Year message, British PM Theresa May said that "this is the year we start to make Brexit happen," adding that she will try to get the "right deal" for every single person in the UK. Technically, the daily chart shows that the pair closed up for a second day in-a-row, but that the recovery was not enough to erase the negative tone, given that the price stalled below a bearish 20 DMA, currently at 1.2435 while the RSI indicator bounced modestly from oversold territory, but remains well below its mid-line, whilst the Momentum indicator heads nowhere below 100. In the short term, the pair presents a modest positive tone, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators aim higher within positive territory, although with limited upward strength.

Support levels: 1.2310 1.2270 1.2230

Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.2435 1.2480

