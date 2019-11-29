GBP/USD Analysis: The upside remains capped near 1-month old descending channel resistance

GBP/USD failed to capitalize on the overnight uptick amid uncertainty over the outcome of the UK election.

Subdued USD demand collaborated towards limiting the downside amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions.

The UK political headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the sentiment around the sterling.

The GBP/USD pair built on the previous session's goodish intraday positive move and gained some follow-through traction during the early part of Thursday's trading action. Increasing odds of a significant majority for Conservatives turned out to be one of the key factors that underpinned the British pound and lifted the pair to a one-week high level of 1.2951. In fact, the latest poll by YouGov MRP, released on Wednesday, predicted that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will win 359 seats as against 211 for Labour, 13 for LibDems and 43 for SNP.

However, the fact that every other opinion polls have been hinting at a narrowing lead for the Tories kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major. The positive momentum ran out of the steam near a resistance marked by the top end of over one-month-old descending trend-channel, though the intraday pullback remained limited. Apart from the UK political uncertainty, the downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and seemed cushioned by a subdued US dollar price action amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US.

The pair held steady above the 1.2900 handle through the Asian session on Friday and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, remains at the mercy of the incoming UK political headlines. This coupled with any fresh development over US-China relations might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week/month.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through weakness below the 1.2900 handle before positioning for any subsequent slide towards retesting the 1.2830-25 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2800 round-figure mark and aim towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the mid-1.2700s.

On the flip side, any attempted positive move might continue to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2945-50 region (trend-channel resistance), which if cleared decisively might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. Above the said barrier, a fresh bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3045-50 region intermediate resistance en-route the 1.3100 round-figure mark.