GBP/USD analysis: the UK heads to the polls
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2958
The GBP/USD pair managed to advance up to 1.2966, a fresh weekly high, and settled nearby, with no catalyst behind the move, but persistent dollar's weakness and as the Dollar Index plunged to fresh 2017 lows. The UK is having a General Election this Thursday, with exit polls scheduled for 21:00 GMT. PM May is largely expected to win, but market's attention will focus on how many seats Conservatives will get, and if by some miracle they get a majority in the Parliament, which will pave May's way into Brexit negotiations with the EU. The wider the victory, the more chances Pound has of rallying pass 1.3000. Still upcoming market's reaction to election is among the most unpredictable and cautious is extremely recommended. Technically, the upside is favored, although selling interest is aligned around 1.3000, the level to break to confirm further gains. The pair needs to end the day below 1.2756 tomorrow, the lowest since PM May announced the snap election, to enter in a bearish market, and extended its decline after the dust settles.
Support levels: 1.2920 1.2880 1.2840
Resistance levels: 1.3000 1.3060 1.3105
