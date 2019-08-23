GBP/USD analysis: The overnight short-covering rally might have already run out of the steam

Merkel’s optimistic remarks prompted some aggressive short-covering move on Thursday.

A modest pickup in the USD demand on Friday kept a lid on any strong follow-through move.

The incoming Brexit-headlines might continue to drive sentiment ahead of Powell’s speech.

The British Pound got a strong boost on Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel hinted that the Irish border backstop solution could be achieved within 30 days to avoid no-deal Brexit. The GBP/USD pair once again managed to find decent support ahead of the 1.2100 round figure mark and witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround, rallying over 150-pips in reaction to Merkel's optimistic remarks. The pair took along some near-term trading stops placed near the 1.2180-1.2200 region and surged to a three-week high level of 1.2273.

Softer Brexit hopes remained supportive

Merkel later denied that she has set a 30-day deadline for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to find a solution to remove the Irish backstop from the withdrawal agreement and also clarified that what one can achieve in three or two years can also be achieved in 30 days, which turned out to be the only factor capping any further gains. Meanwhile, a modest US Dollar pullback - weighed down by dismal US macro data and the US President Donald Trump's latest criticism over the Fed's monetary policy stance - further collaborated to the pair's strong bid tone through Thursday's trading session.



With investors looking past the latest Brexit-related headlines, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped the greenback to regain some positive traction and exerted some fresh downward pressure during the Asian session on Friday. Apart from any fresh Brexit developments, investors on Friday will also confront the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech at Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell's comments will be closely scrutinized for clues over the central bank's near-term policy outlook and prospects of additional rates cuts beyond September meeting, which might eventually play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight upsurge already seems to have faltered near 50% Fibo. level of the 1.2523-1.2015 recent downfall, which coincides with 200-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart and hence, does little to negate the near-term bearish outlook. Immediate support is now pegged near the 1.2200 handle and is closely followed by the 1.2175-70 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will reinforce the bearish outlook and set the stage for a slide back towards the 1.2110-1.2100 strong horizontal support. A follow-through selling might further turn the pair vulnerable to add to its recent losses and extend the downfall further towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark.



On the flip side, the mentioned confluence region - near the 1.2270-75 region - now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance, above which the pair seems more likely to surpass the 1.2300 handle and head towards testing 61.8% Fibo. level - around the 1.2330 region. A follow-through buying might continue to fuel the short-covering move, though is likely to face some stiff resistance and might fizzle out near the 1.2400 round figure mark.