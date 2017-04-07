GBP/USD analysis: technically bearish, waiting for services PMI
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2925
The Pound maintained the sour tone this Tuesday, extending its decline against the greenback down to 1.2911, its lowest since last Wednesday. The Sterling suffered from the release of the Markit Construction PMI, as the index came at 54.8 in June, down from 56.0 in May. The report attributed the slowdown in the construction sector to risk aversion among clients, reflecting concerns about the economic outlook and political uncertainty. The UK services PMI will be released this Wednesday, expected at 53.5 from previous 53.8. Should the release miss expectations, the GBP will be subject of further sells. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is biased lower, as its developing below its 20 SMA, currently at 1.2975, whilst technical indicators remain within bearish territory, with the RSI now at 47, anticipating some further slides on a break below 1.2910. A first line of selling interest waits around 1.2960, the immediate short term support, with the downward pressure easing on a recovery beyond it.
Support levels: 1.2910 1.2870 1.2825
Resistance levels: 1.2960 1.2995 1.3040
