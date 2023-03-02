Share:

Watch today's GBPUSD Forex Analysis - Targeting A Break Below 1.1961 Daily Support.

Hi Traders, watching price levels on the GBPUSD daily and 15-minute charts. Price continues to test the 1.1961 daily support level.1.2062 the 79% fib retracement level of yesterday’s trading range. Watching for price to rally and fail at this intraday resistance level for a further decline targeting a break below the 1.1961 daily support level.

