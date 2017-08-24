GBP/USD analysis: stuck around 1.2800, bearish

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2799

The GBP/USD settled around 1.2800 this Thursday, pretty much unchanged daily basis, despite an early attempt to regain the upside. A broadly weaker greenback helped the pair advance up to 1.2836, but the pair was once again rejected by selling interest around the 1.2830 region. The UK Q2 GDP revision came in unchanged at 0.3%, but consumer spending and business total business investment during the same period fell strongly, with the first up by 0.1% in the quarter, and the second standing at 0.0%. Furthermore, the CBI Distributive Trades Survey indicated a major slide in the volume of sales in August, from previous 22% to -10%, a worrisome picture for the UK economic future. The 4 hours chart for the pair shows that the early advance was contained by a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered from oversold territory, but remain below their mid-lines, limiting the upward potential of the pair. Given that the pair has set a lower low for the week, this time at 1.2773, the risk remains towards the downside, with the market still looking to test the 1.2700/20 region.

Support levels: 1.2770 1.2725 1.2690

Resistance levels: 1.2835 1.2870 1.2920

