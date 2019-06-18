GBP/USD analysis: Struggles near multi-month lows ahead of Tory leadership contest, Carney’s speech

Fears of a no-deal Brexit continue to dent sentiment surrounding the British Pound.

The second round of Tory leadership contest remains in the spotlight on Tuesday.

BoE Governor Carney's speech will also be eyed for some short-term trading impetus.

The GBP/USD pair extended its recent rejection slide from the 1.2750-60 supply zone and continued losing ground at the start of a new trading week amid rising fears of a no-deal Brexit. The pair did get a minor intraday lift and climbed to levels just above the 1.2600 handle in the wake of a modest US Dollar weakness following the disappointing release of Empire State Manufacturing Index for June, which posted a record drop in June and fell into contraction territory for the first time in more than two years.

However, the fact that hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson is still seen as a leading candidate to be Britain's next Prime Minister, sentiment surrounding the British Pound remains fragile and kept a lid on any strong follow-through, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels. The pair subsequently fell to over five-month lows during the Asian session on Tuesday on the back of reports that the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) Hammond is prepared to resign due to his disagreement over the Prime Minster May's spending plans.

Meanwhile, the downtick remained limited, at least for the time being, with the pair finding some support ahead of the key 1.2500 psychological mark ahead of the second round of voting for the Tory leadership on Tuesday. Apart from the incoming UK political headlines, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney’s speech at the ECB Forum in Sintra and the release of US housing market data - housing starts and building permits, might further collaborate towards making it yet another eventful session for the GBP traders.

From a technical perspective, the pair's overnight uptick failed near an important horizontal support breakpoint now turned resistance, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. On a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier, a bout of short-covering could lift the pair back towards the 1.2655-60 supply zone en-route the 1.2700 handle and the 1.2725-30 supply zone.

On the flip side, a follow-through weakness below the 1.2500 handle might find some support near the 1.2480-75 region, which if broken will reaffirm the near-term bearish bias and accelerate the slide further towards challenging yearly swing lows support near the 1.2400-1.2395 region.