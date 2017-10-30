GBP/USD analysis: stronger Pound, but within early October range

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3210

Hopes that the BOE will pull the trigger back Pound's advance.

UK data better-than-expected, but below previous month.

The British Pound enjoyed an increased demand this Monday, surging against the greenback up to 1.3214, on better-than-expected UK credit figures and mounting speculation that the BOE will revert is post-Brexit 25 bps cut this Thursday. According to the official release, mortgage approvals for houses purchases fell slightly to 66,232 in September, anyway surpassing market's expectations and above its recent average, while consumer credit surged by £1.606B, also below previous but above expected. As for the Bank of England, and as mentioned in previous updates, the market may be more enthusiastic about the fact that what the good it may bring, which may result in a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" market's reaction. Technically, the GBP/USD pair is up for the day, but below the 1.3220 level, which stands for the 38.2% retracement of the early October rally, also reluctant to surpass a horizontal 200 EMA in the 4 hours chart. In the mentioned time frame, technical indicators aim modestly higher within positive territory, while the price is a handful of pips above a directionless 20 SMA, offering a neutral-to-bullish short-term stance. Beyond 1.3220, the pair has scope to extend its recovery up to the 1.3260 level, while beyond this last, and approach to the 1.3300 figure seems likely. Below 1.3185, on the other hand, the 50% retracement of the same rally the risk turns back towards the downside.

Support levels: 1.3180 1.3145 1.3100

Resistance levels: 1.3220 1.3260 1.3300

