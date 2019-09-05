Receding fears of no-deal Brexit continues to boost the British Pound.

The USD retreats further from multi-year tops and remained supportive.

Another parliamentary defeat for the UK Boris Johnson made investors optimistic that a no-deal Brexit could be avoided and continued providing a strong boost to the British Pound on Wednesday. The UK parliament on Wednesday passed legislation that would require Johnson to ask the European Union (EU) to extend the Brexit deadline for three months beyond October 31. The UK lawmakers also rejected Johnson's first push for a vote on an early snap election two weeks before the scheduled exit from the EU.

USD weakness adds to Brexit optimism

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous session's strong rebound of around 150-pips and easily surpassed the 1.2200 handle on Wednesday. The positive momentum seemed unaffected by the disappointing release of UK services PMI, rather took cues from a follow-through US Dollar selling bias. Given that investors have started pricing in prospects of an aggressive Fed policy easing at the upcoming meeting in September, the USD extended its pullback from multi-year tops and remained supportive of the pair's ongoing strong positive move.



The pair climbed to one-week tops, levels just above mid-1.2200s, but now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday. Apart from the latest UK political/Brexit developments, investors on Thursday will further take cues from important US macro data - ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM non-manufacturing PMI. This might influence the USD price dynamics ahead of Friday's keenly watched official US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP - and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bulls took some breather near a short-term descending trend-line resistance – extending from mid-July through August monthly swing highs. A sustained break through the mentioned barrier might trigger a fresh leg of a short-covering move and might now assist the pair to conquer the 1.2300 round figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.2370-75 intermediate resistance before the pair eventually aims to reclaim the 1.2400 handle.



On the flip side, the 1.2200 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by support near the 1.2175-70 region, which if broken decisively – though seems unlikely - might trigger some technical selling and accelerate the fall back towards the 1.2100 round figure.