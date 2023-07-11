Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBP/USD daily and 15-minute charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps gains below 0.6700 on upbeat Aussie data, softer US Dollar
AUD/USD is holding a renewed uptick below 0.6700, justifying the Australian upbeat sentiment data and extended US Dollar weakness. The Aussie pair also benefits from the downbeat US inflation expectations, as well as the softer US jobs report.
USD/JPY slumps below 141.00 as US Dollar extends losses with yields
USD/JPY is accelerating declines below 141.00, hitting fresh multi-week lows in Tuesday's Asian trading. The US Dollar is extending its weakness alongside the US Treasury bond yields on dovish Fed signals and softer inflation expectations.
Gold upside appears limited until 21 DMA resistance holds Premium
Gold price is struggling to extend last week’s recovery gains while keeping its range below the $1,930 threshold so far this Tuesday. Gold price witnesses a bull-bear tug-of-war, as markets await the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for a fresh directional move.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
UK Unemployment Rate Preview: Persistent labor shortages likely to keep low levels
Jobs report for the United Kingdom could significantly impact the BoE rates outlook. The Unemployment Rate in the UK is likely to hold steady at 3.8% in the quarter to May. Office for National Statistics is set to publish the UK labor market report at 06:00 GMT.