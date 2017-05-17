GBP/USD analysis: still unable to surpass 1.3000
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2955
Despite ending the day higher against its American rival, the British Pound was one of the few currencies that were unable to capitalize broad dollar's weakness. The GBP/USD pair peaked for the week at 1.2990, meeting once again strong selling interest just shy of the critical 1.3000 figure. In the data front, the UK released its latest employment figures which came in mixed. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in the three months to March, the lowest in over four decades, whilst the number of unemployed people fell by 53,000 to 1.54 million in the same period. Wages, however, increased by 2.1%, below market's expectations and lagging behind inflation for the first time in nearly three years. The UK will release its April retail sales this Thursday, expected to have increased by 1.0% in the month after March's 1.8% decline. From a technical point of view, and despite the inability of the pair to surpass the 1.3000 figure, the risk of a steeper decline is well limited by the absence of dollar's demand. Technically, the 4 hours chart presents a neutral stance, with the price above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, but with the Momentum indicator having pulled back to its mid-line, and the RSI indicator having turned lower, now around 58.
Support levels: 1.2900 1.2865 1.2830
Resistance levels: 1.2960 1.2995 1.3040
