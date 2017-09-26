GBP/USD analysis: still struggling for direction

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3453

The GBP/USD pair ended marginally lower for a second day in-a-row, hit by the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations and broad dollar's strength. There were no big events in the UK to lead the way, beyond headlines indicating that Brexit negotiations stalled, as the EU keeps demanding clarity in multiple issues, including the Brexit bill settlement and citizens' rights, before discussing trade, while UK negotiators aim to move forward and focus on trade. The pair traded as low as 1.3409 before bouncing modestly, now hovering around the 1.3450 level, the 23.6% retracement of the bullish run between 1.2773 and 1.3653, now the immediate resistance, but holds nearby, maintaining a neutral-to-bearish stance short term. In the 4 hours chart, the price has moved below a modestly bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are bouncing modestly within oversold readings, not enough to indicate and upcoming recovery. Renewed selling interest below the mentioned daily low, the pair has room to extend its decline down to 1.3320, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 1.3405 1.3370 1.3320

Resistance levels: 1.3490 1.3535 1.3560

