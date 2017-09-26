GBP/USD analysis: still struggling for direction
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3453
The GBP/USD pair ended marginally lower for a second day in-a-row, hit by the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations and broad dollar's strength. There were no big events in the UK to lead the way, beyond headlines indicating that Brexit negotiations stalled, as the EU keeps demanding clarity in multiple issues, including the Brexit bill settlement and citizens' rights, before discussing trade, while UK negotiators aim to move forward and focus on trade. The pair traded as low as 1.3409 before bouncing modestly, now hovering around the 1.3450 level, the 23.6% retracement of the bullish run between 1.2773 and 1.3653, now the immediate resistance, but holds nearby, maintaining a neutral-to-bearish stance short term. In the 4 hours chart, the price has moved below a modestly bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are bouncing modestly within oversold readings, not enough to indicate and upcoming recovery. Renewed selling interest below the mentioned daily low, the pair has room to extend its decline down to 1.3320, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 1.3405 1.3370 1.3320
Resistance levels: 1.3490 1.3535 1.3560
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.