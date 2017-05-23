GBP/USD analysis: still neutral, but increasing risk of a bearish move
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2981
The GBP/USD pair eased at the beginning of the day, hit by a terror attack that took place in Manchester late Monday. The pair traded as low as 1.2952, but managed to bounce back, although held below the 1.3000 threshold for most of the day. There was a short-lived up-tick that reached 1.3030 around London's fix, but the pair settled around 1.2980, indicating that speculative interest is now preferring to sell spikes, somehow anticipating additional declines ahead.
There were no big news coming from the UK this Tuesday, and the calendar will remain light until next Thursday, when the UK will release a revision of Q1 GDP. Still, little action is expected around Pound's crosses ahead of the UK election, and fresh news over Brexit negotiations. Technically, the neutral stance seen on previous updates persist with the 4 hours chart showing that the price keeps hovering around a directionless 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator heads lower, right below its 100 level, and the RSI aims higher around 52, diverging from each other but both lacking strength. Below 1.2890, the pair can extend its decline towards 1.2830, the base of the wider range that will likely keep holding ahead of the big events to come.
Support levels: 1.2950 1.2910 1.2880
Resistance levels: 1.3025 1.3060 1.3100
