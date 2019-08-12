GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2074
- UK employment data hardly a game-changer on a hard-Brexit scenario.
- UK MPs have little chances of succeeding in blocking a hard landing.
- GBP/USD at risk of breaking through the 1.2000 support.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher this Monday, but faltered at around the 1.2100 figure, to settle some 30 pips below this last. The early advance came as a result of speculation MPs would try to block a no-deal Brexit through another extension to Art. 50. However, it seems unlikely they would succeed due to the lack of time, as the Parliament will resume its activity in September. Despite broad dollar’s weakness, buyers lost enthusiasm.
This Tuesday, the UK will post an update on the employment situation. Overall, data is expected to result in-line with the latest figure, which means that it has little chances of having a relevant impact on the Pound’s value unless the figures diverge sharply from the market’s expectations. The number of unemployed people is expected to have decreased to 22.8K in July, while the unemployment rate for the three months to June is seen steady at 3.8%. Wages for the same quarter are seen up by 3.8% excluding bonus and by 3.7% including bonus.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair bounced from 1.2014, an almost three-year low, and settled at the lower half of Friday’s range. The advance seems a mere correction based on dollar’s weakness rather than resurgent demand for Sterling. The 4 hours chart shows that the risk remains skewed to the downside, as the advance faltered around a mild-bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, the Momentum still advancing but the RSI having already turned south, currently at 42. The bullish case could be firmer should the recovery extend beyond 1.2150.
Support levels: 1.2020 1.1980 1.1930
Resistance levels: 1.2110 1.2150 1.2195
