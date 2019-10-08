GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2220
- The blame-game between the UK and the EU reached a new zenith.
- GBP/USD at risk of extending its decline and approaching the 1.2000 threshold.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2194, its lowest in over a month, as Brexit chaos took its toll on Sterling. According to news agencies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a phone conversation that ended without finding common ground on the Irish backstop issue. Chances that there would be a deal these days declined further after EU Council President Donald Tusk tweeted frustrated "What’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game. "At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?" In the meantime, PM Johnson insists that they would leave the EU by October 31st, with or without a deal, and chances of an early election soared.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has pared its decline after reaching the 61.8% retracement of its September advance, bouncing just modestly from the mentioned low. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has finally accelerated lower below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA gaining traction downward over 100 pips above the current level. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered just modestly from oversold readings, falling short of indicating an interim bottom.
Support levels: 1.2190 1.2150 1.2115
Resistance levels: 1.2265 1.2300 1.2340
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
