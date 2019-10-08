GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2220

The blame-game between the UK and the EU reached a new zenith.

GBP/USD at risk of extending its decline and approaching the 1.2000 threshold.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2194, its lowest in over a month, as Brexit chaos took its toll on Sterling. According to news agencies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a phone conversation that ended without finding common ground on the Irish backstop issue. Chances that there would be a deal these days declined further after EU Council President Donald Tusk tweeted frustrated "What’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game. "At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?" In the meantime, PM Johnson insists that they would leave the EU by October 31st, with or without a deal, and chances of an early election soared.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has pared its decline after reaching the 61.8% retracement of its September advance, bouncing just modestly from the mentioned low. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has finally accelerated lower below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA gaining traction downward over 100 pips above the current level. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered just modestly from oversold readings, falling short of indicating an interim bottom.

Support levels: 1.2190 1.2150 1.2115

Resistance levels: 1.2265 1.2300 1.2340