GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2142
- UK Markit Services PMI improved to 51.4 in July.
- USD sold-off on mounting trade tensions, Brexit woes limited the upside.
- GBP/USD could be better poised to correct higher on a break above 1.2190.
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses but is set to finish this first trading day of the week unchanged at around 1.2140. The pair started the day losing some ground but bounced from 1.2101 following a better-than-expected UK Markit Services PMI, which resulted in July at 51.4, improving from the previous 50.2 and beating the market’s expectations. In the Brexit front, the EU Commission spokesman made a statement, indicating that the current Withdrawal Agreement is the best possible deal an is not open for renegotiation. She added, however, that the Union is open to constructive solutions to Brexit, but also expected the UK to respect its commitments and avoid a hard border with Ireland. The week will be light for the UK in terms of data release, with nothing scheduled for this Tuesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has consolidated for a third consecutive day, although it managed to post a higher high of 1.2188, while also setting a higher low, which opens doors for additional advances ahead, although limited by concerns related to a hard-Brexit. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bullish, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair keeps hovering around a flat 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator advances above its mid-line. The RSI indicator, however, turned flat at around 47, while the price continues developing well below bearish 100 and 200 SMA. The pair would be better poised to extend gains the 1.2190, the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2190 1.2235 1.2280
