GBP/USD Analysis: Steadies above 1.2900 as investors await the outcome of US elections

The imposition of second national lockdown in the UK took its toll on the British pound.

Brexit optimism, upbeat UK Manufacturing PMI helped limit deeper losses for GBP/USD.

Investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh bets amid the US political uncertainty.

The British pound kicked off the new week on a downbeat note and was pressured by the imposition of the second nationwide lockdown in the UK. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced the month-long restrictions across England until December 2 to curb the alarming pace of growth in new COVID-19 cases. The new measures added to the market worries about the potential economic fallout and might have increased pressure on the Bank of England to deliver more aggressive stimulus at this week's policy meeting. This, in turn, took its toll on the sterling and prompted some fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair.

On the other hand, the US dollar continued attracting some haven flows and further contributed to the pair's intraday slide to the lowest level since October 7. However, a combination of factors extended some support to the major and helped limit deeper losses. The continuation of intensive Brexit talks was seen as a sign that both sides are still pushing to seal a new partnership agreement before the end of the UK's transition period at the end of this year. This, along with the upward revision of the UK Manufacturing PMI provided some respite to the GBP bulls and assisted the pair to attract some buying ahead of mid-1.2800s.

The pair recovered around 90 pips from daily swing lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through as investors refrained from placing any aggressive bets amid the uncertainty about the actual outcome of the US presidential election. It is worth reporting that the incoming opinion polls have been indicating a strong lead for Democrat challenger Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump. Investors, however, remain wary of predicting the actual outcome on the back of a narrow gap in battleground states. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive traders and before placing fresh directional bets.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release, either from the UK or the US. That said, some repositioning trade ahead of the key event risk might still infuse some volatility. Apart from this, any Brexit-related headlines will influence the GBP price dynamics and further assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities on Tuesday.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair managed to rebound from the 1.2855 confluence support, comprising of the lower boundary of a short-term descending channel and the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall. The mentioned region should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move.

In the meantime, any subsequent recovery is more likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.2980-85 region. The mentioned barrier marks the 38.2% Fibo. level and the top end of the mentioned trend-channel, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias. Some follow-through buying beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark will add credence to the positive outlook and lift the pair further towards the 1.3045-50 intermediate resistance en-route the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3080 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.2900 mark might continue to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2855-50 region. Sustained weakness below might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 1.2800 mark before eventually dropping to the 1.2775 support. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.2710 region.