GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2155

UK data continues to disappoint, sales shrunk to a record low.

Risk-averse sentiment kept the dollar down, and the pair afloat.

GBP/USD neutral amid no progress in the Brexit situation.

The GBP/USD pair remained range-bound, playing its solitary Brexit game, ending Tuesday little changed around 1.1250 for a second consecutive day. News coming from the UK continue to limit the upward potential of Sterling, as the British Retail Consortium reported that average retail sales over the year to July rose by 0.5%, a record low, while grocery sales, according to the same report, were lackluster. Later in the US afternoon, UK Cabinet Minister Michael Grove accused the EU of refusing to negotiate a new deal, hardly news. An EU diplomat argued that there’s no point to renegotiate, as the UK does not have an alternative plan. Indeed, odds for a hard-Brexit had increased ever since Boris Johnson became the PM, and the lack of fresh news in that front is what’s keeping the GBP/USD pair ranging. The UK will release minor housing-related data this Wednesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is neutral according to intraday technical readings, although in the longer perspective the risk remains skewed to the downside, as, in the 4 hours chart, the price remains stuck around a directionless 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMA keep heading south well above the current level. Technical indicators lack directional strength around their midlines. Despite posting a higher high daily basis, the upside for the pair would likely remain limited regardless of the dollar’s behavior, with spikes most likely seen as selling opportunities.

Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2020

Resistance levels: 1.2190 1.2235 1.2280