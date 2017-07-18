GBP/USD analysis: soft UK inflation backs Carney's on-hold stance

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3048

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.3125 a fresh 2017 high at the beginning of the day, but changed course early Europe, and fell to 1.3004, after UK inflation data surprised to the downside. The consumer price index remained unchanged in June, and rose by 2.6% in the same month, but compared to a year earlier, retreating from May's 2.9% and casting doubts over a possible rate hike in the near-term. Also, core inflation slowed to 2.4% YoY from 2.6% a month ago, while the producer price index slowed for the second time this year, with factory output prices up 3.3% on the year, down from previous 3.6%. Carney presented the new £10 bill in the afternoon and said that today's data is consistent with BOE's projections that inflation will stay above target for some time, somehow confirming what the market suspected about a delay in a rate hike. The pair managed to bounce amid persistent dollar's weakness, with the 4 hours chart now showing that the price is battling to recover above an anyway bullish 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator aims modestly higher within neutral levels, and the Momentum heads lower around its 100 line, all of which limits chances of a bearish move, but is not enough to confirm a firmer recovery.

Support levels: 1.3000 1.2965 1.2920

Resistance levels: 1.3070 1.3125 1.3160

