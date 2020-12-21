GBP/USD Analysis: Sinks amid fresh lockdowns and new coronavirus strains in UK

A combination of factors led to a big bearish gap opening for GBP/USD on the first day of the week.

Brexit uncertainties, the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions in the UK took its toll on the sterling.

A cautious market mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and contributed to the heavily offered tone.

The GBP/USD pair opened with a big bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week in reaction to the imposition of tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that situation in the country was deteriorating amid a rapid spread of a new coronavirus variant. This comes on the back of a deadlock in the post-Brexit trade deal negotiations, which further took its toll on the British pound and led to some heavy selling during the Asian session.

Both sides remain at odds over access to the UK's rich fishing waters and missed yet another deadline. The European Parliament had fixed Sunday as the last moment it could accept a text of any accord to ratify it before the end of the transition period on December 31. A British government source said that we are continuing to try every possible path to an agreement, but without a substantial shift from the European Commission, we will be leaving on WTO terms. Negotiations are now expected to continue on Monday.

The pair erased a major part of last week's strong gains to over two-and-half-year tops, or levels beyond the 1.3600 mark and was further pressured by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. The developments in the UK largely offset news that a deal had finally been struck on a long-awaited US stimulus bill and drove some haven flows towards the greenback. In fact, Republican US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a dominant role in influencing the sterling. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, will drive the broader market risk sentiment and further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to find acceptance above the 1.3600 mark and the subsequent slump has turned last week’s move beyond an ascending channel into a false breakout. Hence, some follow-through selling below last week’s swing low, around the 1.3280 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the pair towards the lower boundary of the trend channel. The mentioned level is currently pegged near the 1.32225 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.

On the flip side, the 1.3400 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is followed by Asian session tops, around the 1.3440 region, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt to conquer the key 1.3500 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the channel resistance, near the 1.3560 region, above which the pair seems all set to resume its recent strong bullish momentum.