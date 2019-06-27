GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2670
Thursday marked another day for GBP/USD in the range. It rose for a few minutes above 1.2700 but as expected, pulled back below after approaching 1.1725. The political drama in the UK offered no surprises and nothing new. So with the Brexit stalemate, the pair remains dependent on what other currencies do. The new estimate of UK Q1 GDP to be released on Friday could be ignored if it shows no revisions. Regarding the US Dollar data to be published includes personal income and spending (also the Core PCE) that should be more attractive. President Trump is in Japan for the G20 meeting that starts on Friday. Speculations and reports from what he and Xi Jinping will do on Saturday could create noise in the market; as well as the positioning into the weekend.
The negative bias is growing every hour, and the risk of a breakout below 1.2660 are elevated. But still the range prevails, so current levels could be seen as a swing level for a rebound while it remains on top of 1.2660. A break lower would trigger more weakness in the Pound, leaving space for an approximation to 1.2600. With volatility at a low level, range trading will likely prevail unless something from the news flow surprises. Price stays above the 20-day SMA, so a daily close below 1.2660 would be a negative development for the Pound, negating the potential rebound and leaving the pair vulnerable to more losses. On the upside, a close on top of 1.2750 would be a bullish signal if the price consolidates on top of the critical resistance.
Support levels: 1.2660 1.2630 1.2605
Resistance levels: 1.2695 1.2730 1.2760
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
