GBP/USD analysis: short term poised to move lower
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2885
The GBP/USD pair trimmed all of its Tuesday gains and closed the day around its low of 1.2879, as the greenback advanced marginally following the Fed's monetary policy announcement. In fact, the US Central Bank offered little to work with, as it kept rates, and the economic outlook unchanged, without hinting next moves. The Pound traded as high as 1.2947 early London, as the UK Markit Construction PMI reached 53.1 in April, from 52.2 in March. The reading came after strong manufacturing index earlier on the week, and ahead of the Services PMI to be released this Thursday. From a technical point of view, and despite still within a well limited range the GBP/USD upward momentum seems to be fading, as in the daily chart, technical indicators are retreating from overbought territory, heading modestly lower at two-week lows. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart the pair is biased lower, declining below a flat 20 SMA that offers a dynamic resistance around 1.2930, while technical indicators accelerate south within bearish territory, also at fresh 2-week lows.
Support levels: 1.2880 1.2830 1.2795
Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3010 1.3060
