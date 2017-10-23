GBP/USD analysis: short-term neutral, upward potential only above 1.3260

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3211

Brexit jitters to keep dominating Pound crosses.

Modest daily advance not enough to confirm further gains ahead.

The GBP/USD pair closed the day marginally higher, as the Pound got a boost early US session from Brexit headlines. The Sterling was hit last week by uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations, but recovered some ground on Friday, after both, UK PM May and EU Junker agreed to speed up negotiations. PM May spoke before the Parliament this Monday and ahead of a final Brexit deal vote from the Houses claiming that no-deal is better than a bad deal, something policymakers don't agree with. Labour's strategy is still unclear, and despite May wishes to pass the bill before the EU´s parliament gets to vote on an agreement, but that's something yet to be seen. The pair's daily advance seems more a matter of easing dollar's demand than self Pound's strength. Intraday technical readings offer a neutral stance, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is not only trapped between Fibonacci retracements, but also between horizontal moving averages, with the 200 EMA having rejected an early advance, currently at 1.3222, and a flat 20 SMA converging with the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run at 1.3180. Indicators in the mentioned chart hover around their mid-lines, with the RSI presenting a modest upward momentum, which alone is not enough to confirm further gains ahead.

Support levels: 1.3180 1.3145 1.3090

Resistance levels: 1.3220 1.3260 1.3300

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD