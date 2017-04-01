GBP/USD analysis: short term bullish, but Brexit fears persist

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2331

Robust UK data backed a recovery in the Sterling, which rose up to 1.2352 against the dollar. The kingdom´s Markit Construction PMI hit an 11-month high in December, rising to 54.2 from a previous 52.8. Additionally, mortgages approvals increased to an 8-month high in November, from 67.371K to 67.505K, whilst consumer credit rose by 1.0% from the previous month, up by £1.9 billion. A less hawkish than-expected tone in FOMC Minutes gave the pair the final push towards the mentioned high, with the GBP/USD pair settling above 1.2330 at the end of the day. Nevertheless, persistent Brexit fear remain in the background, and rallies are still seen as selling opportunities, with large bearish orders awaiting in the 1.2500 region. Technically, the 4 hours chart is showing that the price is a few pips above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily fall, whilst the price is above a horizontal 20 SMA and technical indicators head higher, entering positive territory, all of which favors additional advances as long as short term pullbacks hold above 1.2300, with scope to extend up to 1.2460, the 50% retracement of the same decline.

Support levels: 1.2300 1.2265 1.2230

Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.242 1.2460

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD