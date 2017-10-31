GBP/USD analysis: set to end October just marginally lower

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3271

Pound still supported by hopes of a BOE rate hike.

Fed meeting could have a well-limited impact on GBP/USD.

The British Pound ends October at its highest in two weeks against the greenback around 1.3270, with no certain catalyst behind the 70 pips' rally that took place early US session, but the technical breakout of the 1.3220 level. The UK currency has been the best performer so far this week against the greenback, fueled by hopes that the BOE will reverse its post-Brexit cut, rising rates by 25 bps this Thursday, although no more changes to the monetary policy are expected. The absence of Brexit headlines, usually negative, is also helping the GBP. The pair is a handful of pips above the 23.6% retracement of its early October rally, and in the 4 hours chart, above horizontal moving averages, with technical indicators losing bullish steam near overbought levels, overall positive. Further gains, however, will depend on how the market reacts to Thursday's news from the US on Fed's head, and the BOE, on what's next on monetary policy. October high of 1.3336 is the critical resistance to surpass to open doors for additional gains ahead.

Support levels: 1.3260 1.3220 1.3180

Resistance levels: 1.3300 1.3335 1.3360

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD