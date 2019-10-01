GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2311

UK PM Johnson said that the kingdom is prepared to be flexible over the Irish border issue.

UK September Markit Manufacturing PMI improved to 48.3 following 47.4 in August.

GBP/USD recovered from 1.2204 but looks poised to extend its slide.

The GBP/USD pair flirted with the 1.2200 figure during the London session, its lowest in almost a month, on the back of persistent dollar’s strength and in spite of a bounce in the UK manufacturing output, as the September Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 48.3 after printing 47.4 in the previous month. The pair later recovered on the back of Brexit-related headlines, as UK PM Boris Johnson said that the kingdom is prepared to be flexible over the Irish border issue, while the EU said that it could consider a time-limit on the Irish backstop, adding that concessions are possible if the UK accepts it. The GBP/USD pair jumped to a daily high of 1.2339 afterwards, helped by dollar’s collapsing post ISM. The news, however, was later denied by an EU Commission spokesperson, triggering a modest retracement as the greenback remained weak. This Wednesday, Markit will release the September UK Construction PMI, foreseen at 45, matching August reading.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is ending the day little changed around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, after bottoming at around the 61.8% retracement of the same advance and meeting sellers at around 38.2% retracement of the same rally. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is hovering around its 20 and 200 SMA, with the shorter one about to cross below the larger one. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame have turned south at around their midlines, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.2270 1.2225 1.2190

Resistance levels: 1.2345 1.2390 1.2430