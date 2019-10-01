GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2311
- UK PM Johnson said that the kingdom is prepared to be flexible over the Irish border issue.
- UK September Markit Manufacturing PMI improved to 48.3 following 47.4 in August.
- GBP/USD recovered from 1.2204 but looks poised to extend its slide.
The GBP/USD pair flirted with the 1.2200 figure during the London session, its lowest in almost a month, on the back of persistent dollar’s strength and in spite of a bounce in the UK manufacturing output, as the September Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 48.3 after printing 47.4 in the previous month. The pair later recovered on the back of Brexit-related headlines, as UK PM Boris Johnson said that the kingdom is prepared to be flexible over the Irish border issue, while the EU said that it could consider a time-limit on the Irish backstop, adding that concessions are possible if the UK accepts it. The GBP/USD pair jumped to a daily high of 1.2339 afterwards, helped by dollar’s collapsing post ISM. The news, however, was later denied by an EU Commission spokesperson, triggering a modest retracement as the greenback remained weak. This Wednesday, Markit will release the September UK Construction PMI, foreseen at 45, matching August reading.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is ending the day little changed around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, after bottoming at around the 61.8% retracement of the same advance and meeting sellers at around 38.2% retracement of the same rally. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is hovering around its 20 and 200 SMA, with the shorter one about to cross below the larger one. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame have turned south at around their midlines, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.2270 1.2225 1.2190
Resistance levels: 1.2345 1.2390 1.2430
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD retreats as EU spokesman denies flexibility on backstop
News that the EU would be flexible about a time-limit to the Irish backstop boosted the Pound, now retreating after an EU Commission spokesperson denied the headline. GBP/USD above 1.2250 as the dollar remains week.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years
The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.
Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles
Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.