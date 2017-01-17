GBP/USD analysis: scope to extend up to 1.2500

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2375

The GBP/USD pair soared after PM Teresa May shed some light over the government Brexit's plan, as despite confirming the aim to fully leave the EU, including the Single Market, she made some concessions to the local Parliament, as the final Brexit deal will be put to a vote in both Houses. Also, she stated that the government will pursue the best free-trade agreement possible, not only with Europe, but with the rest of the world. The UK will no longer contribute "huge sums" to the EU after the Brexit, but added that in some stances, it may have to make an "appropriate contribution" to be part of European schemes." The pair reached a daily high of 1.2414 before retreating modestly, holding on to gains early Asia, but is yet to be seen if current gains are sustainable in time, as at the end of the day, Brexit means Brexit. The ball rolled to the EU side, and the concessions they are now willing to make to the leaving country, the first to seriously menace the Union's integrity. From a technical point of view and in the short term, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators have reached extreme overbought territory where they stand, easing their upward strength. In the same chart, the price is well above its 20 SMA and 200 EMA, this last around 1.2320. This year high has been set at 1.2432, with an extension above it favoring a test of the 1.2500 region.

Support levels: 1.2360 1.2325 1.2280

Resistance levels: 1.2435 1.2490 1.2530

