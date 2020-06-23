GBP/USD gains some intraday traction amid the emergence of some fresh USD selling.

The British pound got an additional boost following the release of upbeat UK PMI prints.

Bulls struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the key 1.2500 mark.

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's strong intraday recovery move from three-week lows and gained some traction during the first half of Tuesday's trading action, albeit struggled to sustain above the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The pair initially dipped to the 1.2435 region after White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said that the trade agreement with China has been terminated. This, in turn, provided a strong boost to the US dollar’s relative safe-haven status and led to the pair's modest downtick.

Navarro later clarified that his comments were taken out of context and the phase-one pact remained in force. The US President Donald Trump also tweeted that the agreement was “fully intact”, which triggered a sharp recovery in the global equity markets and prompted some fresh selling around the buck. This coupled with better-than-expected UK macro data underpinned the British pound and provided an additional boost to the major. In fact, the UK manufacturing sector activity moved back into the expansion territory, with the flash PMI coming in at 50.1 for June. Adding to this, the gauge for the UK services activity also surpassed consensus estimates and climbed to 47 for June as against the previous month's final reading of 29.

Meanwhile, the intraday uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction and quickly ran out of the steam at higher levels. The pair has now surrendered early gains to three-day tops and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below mid-1.2400s. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the flash version of the US Manufacturing and Services PMI. This will be followed by the release of New Home Sales data and the Richmond Manufacturing Index, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bulls need to wait for a convincing break through the 1.2500 resistance zone before positioning for any further appreciating move. This is closely followed by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 102076-1.2813 positive move, around the 1.2525-30 region. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barriers might now set the stage for a move beyond the 1.2600 mark, towards testing 23.6% Fibo. level around the 1.2635-40 region.

On the flip side, a subsequent pullback below 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2440-35 zone, coinciding with daily lows, might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 1.2400 mark before eventually dropping to test 61.8% Fibo. support near the 1.2350-40 region. Failure to defend the latter now seems to pave the way for a slide towards testing the next major support near the 1.2260-50 region with some intermediate support near the 1.2300 round-figure mark.