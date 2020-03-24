GBP/USD Analysis: Rises on weaker USD, stronger above 1.1600 mark ahead of UK/US PMIs

- GBP/USD witnessed some intraday selling on Monday but showed some resilience at lower levels.
- UK's stricter lockdown measures assisted the pair to regain some positive traction amid weaker USD.
- The Fed’s move to provide liquidity, news of a deal on the coronavirus package weighed on the buck.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to levels beyond the 1.1700 round-figure mark and witnessed some intraday selling on the first day of a new trading week. The early uptick was supported by some weakness surrounding the US dollar, which was being weighed down by the US Senate’s failure to pass the COVID-19 rescue package bill and a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields. However, mounting fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued attracting some USD dip-buying amid its status as the global reserve currency and prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.
The pair did get a minor lift after the US Federal Reserve announced a slew of new programs, including unlimited purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. However, the UK government's soft approach to contain the virus outbreak kept a lid on any strong gains for the British pound, rather exerted some fresh downward pressure on the major. The pair dropped back below the key 1.1500 psychological mark and erased the previous day's modest recovery gains, albeit once again showed some resilience at lower levels and finally settled around 100 pips off daily lows.
The pair built on the overnight bounce and gained some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. The sterling rebounded after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed stricter lockdown measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The uptick was further supported by some heavy USD selling amid reports that the US Senate and the Trump administration were close to reaching a bipartisan agreement on the massive coronavirus spending package. The pair held steady above the 1.1600 round-figure mark, albeit lacked any strong follow-through in the wake of the worsening coronavirus crisis.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of Markit's preliminary UK Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMI) for March. Economists expect scores of 45 in both the manufacturing and services sectors, significantly below the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction, which might play a key role in influencing the broader market sentiment surrounding the pound. Later during the early North-American session, the flash version of the US PMI prints (Manufacturing and Services) might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair has been struggling to move back above 100-hour SMA. The mentioned barrier currently stands near mid-1.1600s and should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. A sustained move beyond might trigger some near-term short-covering move and has the potential to lift the pair back beyond the 1.1700 round-figure mark. Bulls might then aim towards surpassing the 1.1800 mark and test resistance near the 1.1820-30 region, marking 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3191-1.1412 recent slump.
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.1550-40 region, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to slide back below the 1.1500 mark. Some follow-through selling might negate prospects for any further near-term recovery and pave the way for the resumption of the pair's recent/well-established bearish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
