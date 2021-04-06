On Tuesday, the GBP/USD declined and with it revealed a channel up pattern, which has guided the rate since the second part of March. In the meantime, the rate appeared to respect the support of the 1.3800/1.3820 zone. In addition, at mid-day on Tuesday, the rate started to respect the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average.



In the case of a recovery of the rate, the GBP/USD would test the resistance of the 55-hour SMA at 1.3855. Afterwards, the weekly R1 at 1.3890 could provide resistance. In addition, the 1.3900 mark might keep the rate down.



On the other hand, a potential decline would find support in the 100-hour SMA at 1.3834, the 1.3800/1.3820 zone and the weekly simple pivot point and the 200-hour SMA at 1.3800.