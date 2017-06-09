GBP/USD analysis: retreating from key technical level

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3045

The GBP/USD pair kept advancing this Wednesday, with no negative UK headlines to alter its latest advance. The pair rallied up to 1.3081, its highest in over a month, before retreating from the 61.8% retracement of its August monthly decline, holding, however, on to gains at the end of the day. Dollar's broad weakness was the sole responsible of Pound's gains, as there were no macroeconomic releases coming from the UK, whilst the c calendar will remain scarce this Thursday. On Friday, however trade balance and industrial production figures for July will take center stage. Brexit negotiations remain in a limbo as the clock keeps ticking towards the 2-year term. For now, seems not a big issue for the Pound, but sooner rather than later will take its toll. In the meantime, the pair retains its positive tone in the short term, as in the 4 hours chart, it holds well above a now bullish 20 SMA, which advance well beyond the 200 EMA, this last around 1.2945. In the same chart, technical indicators are modestly retreating from overbought levels, but still well above their mid-lines. Nevertheless, the pair would need to surpass the mentioned Fibonacci resistance to be able to extend its gains, with scope then to test 1.3140 region.

Support levels: 1.3020 1.2985 1.2950

Resistance levels: 1.3080 1.3110 1.3140

