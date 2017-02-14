GBP/USD Analysis: Retests 1.2450 support

Pair's Outlook

The Cable behaved mostly according to expectations on Tuesday, as it experienced another decline, but stabilised below the immediate support area. Since the GBP/USD pair still remains in its consolidation trend, the most logical outcome today would be a rally back towards the 1.25 level or even higher. A drop lower is also possible, but with a close above the 1.2450 level, as it kept the Sterling afloat since mid- January. Moreover, the monthly PP, the 55 and the 100-day SMAs form a tough demand cluster just below the 1.2450 mark, also suggesting a strong bearish development is far-fetched. Meanwhile, technical indicators are in favour of the positive outcome.