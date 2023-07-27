Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPUSD daily and 15-minute charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1100, as focus shifts to ECB policy decision
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1100, consolidating Fed-inspired gains in Thursday's Asian trading. Worries over a potential ECB dovish hike alongside the US Dollar positioning ahead of the US Q2 GDP data could keep the pair within a confined range.
GBP/USD advances to over one-week high, trades above mid-1.2900s on weaker USD
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high. The ongoing USD retracement slide from a two-week top act as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Fed Powell’s patience powers XAU/USD toward $2,000, US GDP eyed
Gold price is building on two back-to-back days of gains extending its upswing into a third day on Thursday. XAU/USD firms up, as the United States Dollar (USD) continues its corrective decline from two-week highs heading toward the US advance Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data release for the second quarter.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
ECB Preview: Another hike, but what next? Premium
Following the Fed, the ECB will be the next central bank to decide on interest rates. A 25 basis point interest rate hike is expected, along with a hawkish tone. The focus is on what the ECB will do after July.