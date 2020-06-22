- Some renewed USD selling assisted GBP/USD to stage a goodish rebound on Monday.
- The safe-haven USD failed to benefit from concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases.
The GBP/USD pair staged a goodish recovery from three-week lows and climbed further beyond the 1.2400 mark during the early European session on Monday. As investors digested last week's BoE monetary policy update, the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week. The US equity futures seemed surprisingly resilient to a record increase in the number of new coronavirus cases globally. This coupled with a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields undermined the safe-haven USD.
The pair rallied over 90 pips from daily swing lows and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak. It, however, remains to be seen if bulls will be able to capitalize on the move amid fading hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases or Brexit news, the global risk sentiment will play a key role in driving the pair's momentum. Later during the early North American session, the only release of Existing Home Sales data from the US might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair found a decent support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 102076-1.2813 positive move and stalled its recent sharp corrective slide from the very important 200-day SMA. The intraday positive move lifted the pair to 50% Fibo. level resistance, around the 1.2440 region, above which the recovery could get extended towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Any subsequent strength is likely to confront a stiff resistance near 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2530 region, which if cleared might negate any near-term bearish bias.
On the flip side, the 1.2400 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might drag the pair back towards the 1.2350-40 support zone. Some follow-through weakness might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2300 round-figure mark. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards the next major support near the 1.2260-50 region.
