GBP/USD Analysis: Remains vulnerable near multi-week lows amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD continues to be weighed down by fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a subdued USD price action.

The selling pressure around the British pound picked up some pace on the first trading day of the week and dragged the GBP/USD pair to three-week lows. The pair extended its recent sharp pullback from levels beyond the key 1.3500 psychological mark and witnessed some follow-through bearish pressure for the sixth consecutive session amid concerns over a no-deal Brexit. This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the key 1.30 hand further aggravated the selling bias and collaborated to the pair's slide to the 1.2900 neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, a mildly weaker tone surrounding the US dollar – further weighed down by dismal US macro data – failed to provide any meaningful respite, albeit turned out to be the only factors that helped limit further losses, at least for now. The US data released on Monday showed that Durable Goods Orders plunged 2% in November, marking the second month of decline in the previous three. On the other hand, New Home Sales came in to show a rise of 1.3% as compared to the 0.3% decline expected but failed to impress the USD bulls.

The pair now seems to have stabilized and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity. However, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bearish bets amid relatively thin liquidity conditions and ahead of the Christmas break.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight slide confirmed a bearish breakthrough confluence support comprising of a two-month-old ascending trend-line and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.2204-1.3422 positive move. A subsequent fall below 50-day SMA further reinforces the bearish bias. Hence, some follow-through weakness, even below the 1.2900 handle, now looks a distinct possibility. The pair now seems vulnerable to fall further towards testing 50% Fibo. level support near mid-1.2800s.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.3000 handle (confluence support breakpoint), above which the pair is likely to head towards testing the 1.3060-65 region resistance zone. Sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier might trigger some near-term short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 1.3100 round-figure mark. The then could head towards the 1.3125-30 horizontal zone en-route 23.6% Fibo. level near the 1.3200 round figure mark.