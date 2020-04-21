GBP/USD Analysis: Remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics amid coronavirus crisis

- GBP/USD remained depressed amid sustained buying around the USD.
- Concerns over the coronavirus crisis continued benefitting the greenback.
- Tuesday's mixed UK employment details did little to provide any impetus.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on Friday's positive move and met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week. The US dollar resumed its climb amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the major. The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further in the wake of a historic collapse in crude oil prices, which provided an additional boost to the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
The pair ended near the lower end of its daily trading range and remained depressed through the Asian session on Tuesday, hitting near two-week lows. The downtick lacked any strong follow-through selling and showed some resilience below the 1.2400 round-figure mark. Meanwhile, Tuesday's UK employment details showed that the official jobless rate rose to 4.0% from 3.9% previous and the number of people claiming jobless benefits came in at 12.2K for March, beating market expectations by a big margin.
The mixed data did little to provide any meaningful impetus and passed largely unnoticed as the key focus remains on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the resumption of Brexit negotiations this week. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before traders start positioning for the pair's near-term trajectory.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2370-65 region, which if broken will reinforce the near-term negative outlook. The pair might then accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2300 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to the next major support near mid-1.2200s.
On the flip side, the 1.2460-65 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2525-35 area might trigger a short-covering move and lift the pair back towards the 1.2600 mark. The momentum could get extended further towards the very important 200-day SMA, around mid-1.2600s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
