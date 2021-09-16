GBP/USD
After finding support in the 1.3800 mark on Wednesday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate surged to the 1.3850 level. This level provided enough resistance for a decline to begin. By the middle of Thursday's European trading hours, the rate was aiming at the support of the 1.3800 mark.
Meanwhile, the pair mostly ignored the weekly simple pivot point and the 55, 100 and 200-hour SMAs, as round exchange rate levels managed to hold.
In the case that the 1.3800 level's support holds, the GBP/USD could recover and once again test the 1.3850 level's resistance. A passing of the 1.3850 mark might result in the pair reaching the 1.3910 level, where the weekly R1 simple pivot point was located at.
On the other hand, a decline below the 1.3800 mark would highly likely reach the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3748 and the 1.3750 level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows
Gold extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive session on Thursday.
Bitcoin scales higher, taking altcoins with it
Bitcoin price sliced through crucial barriers, eyeing a retest of $52,920. Ethereum price vies to climb higher as bulls lock in on $4,000. Ripple price manages to hold above $1.05 support as bulls resurface.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.